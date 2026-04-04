AP Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana slammed the 'extravagance and exorbitant costs' of the Amaravati capital project, alleging large-scale corruption and a lack of transparency. He cited highly inflated construction costs as evidence.

Objection to 'Extravagance and Corruption'

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana on Saturday said that while he is not opposed to the development of Amaravati as the state capital, he strongly objects to the "extravagance and exorbitant costs" involved in the project, alleging large-scale corruption in its execution.

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The Rajya Sabha on April 2 passed the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeking to recognise Amaravati as the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the press conference here, the Legislative Council member raised concerns over the financial management and transparency of the Amaravati capital project. He claimed that there has been a lack of clarity regarding the progress of construction works since the current dispensation assumed office. "We are not opposed to Amaravati itself, but rather to the extravagance and exorbitant costs associated with it," he said.

Concerns Over Transparency and Unfulfilled Promises

Botsa further alleged that there has been no proper disclosure of project updates and accused the authorities of failing to address key commitments made during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. "After assuming office, no details have been provided regarding the progress of the project; furthermore, the failure to incorporate Special Category Status along with other assurances made in the State Reorganisation Bill remains a matter of concern," he said.

Inflated Construction Costs Alleged

Highlighting what he described as inflated construction costs, the senior leader pointed out a stark difference between standard rates and those being applied in Amaravati. "While the standard construction rate is Rs 4,000 per square foot, in Amaravati it exceeds Rs 14,000 -- a disparity that clearly demonstrates the extent to which public funds are being squandered or misappropriated," Botsa alleged.

Background of the Amaravati Project

The remarks come amid ongoing political debate over the future and financing of Amaravati, which was envisioned as a world-class capital city following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The project has since been a subject of contention between successive governments, with disagreements over cost, scale, and implementation priorities.

Amaravati Confirmed as Sole Capital

On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeking to recognise Amaravati as the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh. Once the bill becomes a law, Amaravati will be the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh with retrospective effect from June 2, 2024.

With the passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha, following its approval in the Lok Sabha a day earlier, the Andhra Pradesh state expressed gratitude to the nation and its representatives for affirming Amaravati as its capital. (ANI)