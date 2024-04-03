Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Alternative to Mr Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse Indian leaders: Tharoor

    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor remarked that identifying an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India's parliamentary system is irrelevant, emphasizing the importance of supporting a group of capable leaders prioritizing people's welfare.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said that the question of identifying an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India's parliamentary system is irrelevant. Tharoor emphasized that in such a system, the focus should be on supporting a group of experienced and capable leaders who prioritize the welfare of the people and are not driven by individual egos.

    Tharoor's remarks came in response to a query from a journalist, where he underscored that in a parliamentary democracy, people vote for a party or coalition that represents principles crucial for upholding India's diversity and inclusive growth, rather than electing an individual leader as in a presidential system.

    Tharoor said, "We are not electing an individual (as in a presidential system), but a party, or coalition of parties, that represents a set of principles and convictions that are invaluable to preserve India's diversity, pluralism and inclusive growth.
    The alternative to Mr Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse Indian leaders who will be responsive to people's problems and not driven by individual ego."

    He further emphasized that the primary concern should be protecting democracy and diversity, with the selection of the prime minister being a secondary consideration. Tharoor, who is contesting for a fourth term from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, made these statements as part of his ongoing election campaign.

    'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign

    Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge inaugurated the party's 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign, aimed at reaching millions of households nationwide to inform them about the party's pledges.

    Launching the initiative from Usmanpur, Kaithwada, in the North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency, Kharge distributed leaflets outlining the party's 'Paanch Nyay Pachees Guarantee.'

    "We are distributing this guarantee card to take our Panch Nyay Pachees Guarantee to people. All Congress leaders and workers will take this card to households across the counts and will tell people what our alliance government will do when it assumes power," he said during the launch.

    Kharge emphasized the Congress's commitment to serving the people and criticized Prime Minister Modi's promises, stating, "We give a guarantee that our government has always worked for people and will always do so. PM Modi talks about Modi ki Guarantee but his guarantee never reaches the people," he said, adding that the prime minister talked about 2 crore jobs a year but people never got them.

    The Congress's electoral strategy revolves around 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay', and 'Hissedari Nyay', as well as the commitments made by the party to the people under these categories.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
