A Delhi court extended the police custody of Rizwan Ahmed, arrested in an alleged ISIS-linked case, by one day. The Delhi Police Special Cell sought a 10-day remand to unearth a conspiracy, but the court granted a one-day extension.

Court Extends Custody of Alleged ISIS Associate

Patiala House Court on Monday granted further one-day custody of Rizwan Ahmed to the Delhi police Special Cell. He was produced before the court after one day of police custody. He has been arrested in an alleged ISIS-linked case from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. It is alleged that he is associated with ISIS.

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Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Koutuk Bhardwaj extended the custodial remand of Rizwan after hearing submissions by Delhi Police. Delhi Police sought a further 10-day custody of Rizwan to unearth the Conspiracy behind the offence.

Police Argue for Custodial Remand

Advocate Zahbi Tihami appeared for the accused Rizwan Ahmed. Investigation officer (IO) submitted that during the investigation, various social media accounts were analysed, and some evidence was recovered.

The court asked the IO why further custody is required. The IO submitted that during the investigation, some evidence has been collected, and the accused is to be confronted with the same. Custodial remand is required to unearth the Conspiracy behind the offences and to arrest his other associates.

After hearing the submissions, the court said that in view of the evidence collected and the urgency in the matter, one-day custody was granted. Let the accused be produced before the concerned court tomorrow. (ANI)