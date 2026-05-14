Allahabad High Court pulls up police for a flawed investigation into a Prayagraj gangrape-murder case. Citing a lack of scientific evidence and failure to conduct a DNA test on an accused, the court has summoned the DCP Gangapar for an explanation.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the police investigation in a gangrape and murder case related to the Nawabganj police station area of Prayagraj and directed the DCP Gangapar, Prayagraj, to appear before the court with an explanation.

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The matter came up during the hearing of the bail application filed by accused Debhi Kharwar before the bench of Justice Arun Kumar. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for May 14.

Court Slams 'Flawed' Investigation

During the proceedings, the court made sharp observations on the police functioning, citing a lack of scientific evidence and procedural lapses in the investigation.

Counsel for the applicant argued that the accused had been implicated solely based on information provided by an informer. It was submitted that semen traces were found on the victim's body and clothes, and DNA examination had been conducted for other co-accused persons, but the applicant's DNA sample was never taken for forensic comparison.

The defence contended that keeping the applicant in jail in such a heinous case without scientific confirmation was unjustified.

The court questioned the government counsel over why the applicant's DNA sample had not been collected and matched during the investigation.

Court Seeks Accused's Criminal History

The High Court also directed the counsel for the applicant to place the complete criminal history of the accused before the court on the next date of hearing.