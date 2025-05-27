An all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule concluded its Qatar visit, discussing counterterrorism, Operation Sindoor, and India’s zero-tolerance policy with Qatari leaders, think tanks, media, and the Indian community in Doha.

Doha: The all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule concluded their visit to Qatar, which was the first country in the leg of the four-nation visit of the delegation planned following the dastardly Pahalgam terror attacks, Operation Sindoor, and the subsequent developments.

In Doha, the delegation members held fruitful interactions with Qatari dignitaries at the Shura Council and the Government of Qatar, members of media, academia, think-tanks, as well as the Indian community in Qatar, as said by the Embassy of India in Qatar in a statement.

As per the press statement, the all-party delegation met Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of State for Interior Affairs, Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti and several other Qatari dignitaries.

The delegation members held a round-table discussion with the academic and think-tank community at the Middle East Council for Global Affairs. The delegation members also interacted with the media, including with the editorial team of leading newspapers Al Sharq and Peninsula. An Indian community reception was also held on May 26.

It was observed that during the various meetings, the Indian delegation conveyed India's zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism and briefed about developments since the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The delegation shared that Operation Sindoor, conducted by India in response, was calibrated, targeted, and proportionate, demonstrating India's commitment to countering terrorism without escalating tensions. They emphasized the need to stop differentiating the terrorists and their backers and dismantle the cross-border terrorism infrastructure, developed and used against India for several decades.

"The Qatar side emphasized its own zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and stressed that terrorism must be condemned. The delegation appreciated the condemnation of the Pahalgam attack by the Government of Qatar and thanked the Qatari leadership for its support", the statement said.

It also mentioned, “It may be recalled that Qatar MOFA had issued a statement on April 23 expressing strong condemnation of the attack in Pahalgam. Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Prime Minister Modi had a telephone call on May 6. Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Jassim Al-Thani, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke with each other on May 7.”

The statement observed that the delegation, in its interaction with the media, the parliamentarians gave a detailed briefing on the developments and their meetings in Qatar. The delegation also addressed queries raised by journalists regarding recent developments. Addressing the Indian community, the delegation members commended them for upholding the values of tolerance, pluralism, and unity, and for resisting divisive efforts aimed at destabilizing India's social fabric.

The statement observed that the all-party delegation will travel from Qatar to South Africa on its second leg of the four-nation tour on May 27.