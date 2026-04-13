JMM MP Sarfaraz Ahmad confirmed all-party support for the Women's Reservation Bill ahead of a special session. He noted discussions will address any shortcomings before Parliament passes it. PM Modi has also urged leaders to pass the bill.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Rajya Sabha MP Sarfaraz Ahmad on Monday said that all political parties support the women's reservation bill, ahead of the proposed special parliamentary session scheduled for April 16-18.

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Speaking to ANI, Ahmad said, "The Prime Minister has written to all floor leaders, informing them of a special session on the 16th, 17th, and 18th April. We are participating in the discussions regarding the Women's Protection Bill and other amendments. All parties, leaders, and everyone want reservations for women, including the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and even the state assemblies and panchayats."

"We will discuss this together in this session. If there are any improvements or shortcomings in this bill, they will be debated and addressed, and the bill will be passed by Parliament," he said.

PM Modi Urges All-Party Support for Bill's Passage

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to the Floor Leaders of all parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, requesting them for their support in the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that this moment stands above any party or individual.

The Government has planned two major amendments. 2023's Nari Shakti Vandan Act tied women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the plan is to proceed with the 2011 census data.

"After extensive deliberations, we have reached the conclusion that the time has now come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country. It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place," PM Modi wrote in the letter.

PM Modi appealed to the parties to "demonstrate responsibility towards women and future generations" with the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill.

In the letter, he welcomed discussions in the Parliament, underlining that it would be a great achievement for women in Indian politics. "I am writing this letter so that we may all come together in one voice to pass this amendment. It would be great to have many Members of Parliament express their views on this subject in Parliament. This is a moment above any one party or individual. It is a moment to demonstrate responsibility towards women and our future generations. Since all political parties have expressed the desire to increase women's representation in politics for a long time, this is the right time to turn that aspiration into reality. This will be a great achievement for the nation's Nari Shakti and for 140 crore Indians. I have full confidence that we will all come together and achieve this historic feat in Parliament," he wrote. (ANI)