Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for families of the Aliganj fire victims. He blamed the tragedy on government negligence, safety violations, and rampant corruption, calling for a probe into building approvals.

Yadav Demands Compensation, Blames Govt Corruption for Fire

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday demanded that the government provide at least Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the Aliganj fire incident. Yadav alleged that negligence and violation of safety norms led to the tragedy and blamed corruption for lapses in building approvals and enforcement. He said the incident could have been avoided if safety protocols had been properly followed.

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After meeting the injured of the fire incident at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Yadav said, "...The greatest sorrow is losing a family member; had safety protocols been followed, such a massive tragedy would not have occurred. Lives were lost because safety rules were ignored. Some individuals, driven by ego, refuse to listen to anyone."

"The government should provide at least Rs 1 crore to the families of those who lost their lives...When corruption becomes rampant, what outcome can one expect? Corruption has become pervasive under this government, reaching its peak; after all, a government that is itself born of corruption is bound to engage in corrupt practices, why wouldn't it?" he said.

"If the building plans approved under the BJP government are scrutinised, it will be revealed that they were all passed without meeting the required standards," Yadav told ANI. The three-storey building in Lucknow's Aliganj, which caught fire a day earlier, housed a gaming and animation studio. Among the 15 people who died in the blaze were students, trainees, and staff members working at the studio.

Earlier, Yadav demanded a probe into the issuance of NOCs and said such incidents reflect serious lapses under the current government, adding that the matter should be thoroughly investigated.

"The incident that happened yesterday is tragic. So many students lost their lives... The truth is that corruption is above all standards. A government built on corruption is the one indulging in corruption and that's the result: lives were lost. It's not the first time lives have been lost in Lucknow... Why are the people issuing NOCs indulging in corruption to issue them? This is not an ordinary incident. Under the BJP government, the NOCs that have been passed should be investigated," he said.

Questions Raised Over Ram Temple Donation Probe

Further, Yadav also questioned the findings of the SIT probing alleged irregularities in donations linked to the Ram Temple, asking whether the report includes details of missing valuables such as a silver slab and jewellery.

His remarks come amid allegations of embezzlement of donations made to the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust, following which the Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. "Does that include an account of the silver slab belonging to the Sindhi community? The silver slab has gone missing; diamonds and jewelry are gone; who knows what else is missing?" Yadav said. (ANI)