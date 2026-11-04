Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has predicted a BJP defeat in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, slamming the party for divisive politics and highlighting internal infighting within the BJP's ranks, particularly in Gorakhpur.

Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Ahead of 2027 Elections

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP, saying those in power should keep their vehicles and convoys ready as their departure could come at any moment, adding that there was not even enough time left to make travel reservations. In a post on X, Yadav also accused the BJP of pursuing divisive politics, asserting that people would choose those distributing laptops over those distributing batons. "The public will choose those who distribute laptops, not those who distribute batons," he said. He further alleged that obscurantist, archaic and narrow-minded forces will lose for good this time. "The backward-looking, orthodox, narrow-minded, divisive and conspiratorial elements will be defeated once and for all this time. Neither their underground and unregistered associates nor any of their friends will come to their rescue, because an arrogant person has no friends," he said. "My advice to them is to keep their vehicles and convoy ready, as their departure could come at any moment. There is not even enough time left to make a reservation," Yadav further jibed at the BJP.

जो स्वयं बदले की आग में जलकर अपने चश्मे के रंग जैसे मन के हो गए हैं, उनको जनता वैसे ही सबक सिखाएगी-हराएगी जैसे 2024 के लोकसभा में उनकी पार्टी भाजपा को हराकर सिखाया था और अभी 2026 में विधानपरिषद के चुनावों में भी। जनता लाठी बाँटनेवालों को नहीं, ‘लैपटॉप’ बाँटनेवालों को चुनेगी। दक़ियानूसी पुरातनपंथी संकीर्ण मानसिकतावाले दरारजीवी षड्यंत्रकारी इस बार हमेशा के लिए हारेंगे। न उनके अंडरग्राउंड-अनरजिस्टर्ड संगी-साथी काम आएंगे न ही उनका कोई मित्र क्योंकि अहंकारी का कोई भी मित्र नहीं होता है। सलाह है कि वो अपने वाहन-वाहिनी को तैयार रखें क्योंकि अब किसी भी समय विदाई हो सकती है, रिजर्वेशन करवाने का टाइम भी नहीं बचा है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 4, 2026

Internal BJP Conflicts Highlighted

Earlier, Yadav targeted the BJP over alleged internal infighting in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Gorakhpur, and criticised the use of Lord Krishna's name 'Ranchoṛ' in a negative sense. In a post on X, Yadav said those who could not get their own tickets confirmed by their neighbours should refrain from making remarks if they wanted to retain their respect. "The jabs they've made seem inspired by the words of some ‘ill-tempered’ person. By using Lord Krishna's other noble name ‘Ranchoṛ’ in a negative sense, they have proven just how limited, narrow-minded, and dangerous their knowledge is for society," he wrote.

Stance on BJP's Leadership Disputes

Questioning remarks about someone moving directly from the Lok Sabha to the Chief Minister's post, Yadav asked whom the reference was aimed at and said people in Gorakhpur were aware of the long-standing rivalry. "Now it's not just the infighting between Delhi and Lucknow; the internal battle for dominance within the BJP in Gorakhpur itself has spilt out into the open through this ‘written exchange’," he said. Yadav also referred to a notice issued earlier and said the people of Uttar Pradesh had not forgotten those who issued it.

"We're asking again today the same questions we asked back then, because from that time until now, these questions remain unanswered: - 5 big or 7? - Assembly big or Lok Sabha? - State minister big or central? - State president big or national? Those whose very name is synonymous with ‘lotus’ will end up yearning for the lotus symbol amid their infighting—if that's not the case, then as the state president, they should declare the BJP's very first ticket for themselves," he wrote on X.

This remark comes ahead of the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padyatra in Gorakhpur, which is being led by BJP national president Nitin Nabin. The march comes as part of the BJP's nationwide outreach campaign to counter allegations raised by the Opposition and target political rivals over issues of law and order and democratic values. (ANI)