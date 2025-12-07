SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the UP and Central governments, citing economic slowdown, inflation, and unemployment. He claimed flagship schemes failed and accused the BJP of colluding to get voters' names removed from electoral rolls.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on both the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre on Sunday, accusing them of presiding over an economic slowdown, rising inflation and a "systematic attempt" to erase voters from electoral rolls. Speaking to reporters in Saharanpur, the former Chief Minister of UP said the country was "paying the price for big slogans that never translated into real outcomes".

Yadav slams govt on economy, inflation

"In the conditions our country finds itself in today, we are giving away our entire market to others," Yadav said, questioning the impact of flagship initiatives. "This is the first time we are seeing that while big slogans like Make in India, Digital India, Stand Up India were given... investment meetings were held, defence expos were held, but the reality that should have come to the ground did not come, and the result is that inflation is continuously increasing."

Yadav said unemployment had worsened and Indian industries were in distress. "There are no jobs or employment, and we are having to take help from other countries to establish ourselves in the world. Ever since the US imposed tariffs, our industry and business have come to a standstill, and the rupee has plummeted to 90 against the dollar," he said. Targeting the ruling establishment, he added, "People used to say that a falling rupee leads to the fall of a government... This government is being run by emotions. They have no issues. Therefore, our appeal to the conscious public, farmers, and youth is to remove this government in the future."

'Votes being cut in collusion with BJP'

The SP Chief also alleged that the BJP was influencing the voter registration process to reduce turnout. "It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure that as many votes as possible are cast, but we are seeing that in collusion with the BJP, efforts are being made to ensure that as many votes as possible are cut," he claimed.

"There are not enough BLOs. People are searching for papers and getting distressed. On a large scale, people's votes are being cut... When the final voter list is prepared, many votes will be cut," Yadav warned.

The SP chief demanded immediate corrective action from the Election Commission to ensure free and fair electoral participation. (ANI)