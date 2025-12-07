YSRCP has rescheduled key events in its 1-crore signature movement against medical college privatisation. CM Jagan's Governor meeting is moved to Dec 17 and district events to Dec 15. The party noted massive public support for the drive's final stage.

The YSR Congress Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, in a tele-conference with MLCs, Parliament coordinators, Mayors, Deputy Mayors, ZP Chairpersons, ZP Vice-Chairpersons, PAC, CEC and SEC members, announced minor changes to the ongoing 1-crore signatures movement opposing the privatisation of government medical colleges.

Schedule Revised Due to President's Visit

According to a release, due to the President's visit on December 16, YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's appointment with the Governor has been rescheduled from December 16 to 17. As part of the revised plan, constituency-level rallies will proceed as originally scheduled on December 10, while district-level programs will now be held on December 15 instead of December 13, the release stated.

Sajjala Touts 'Unprecedented' Public Response

Addressing the leaders, Sajjala said the movement is reaching its final stage with an overwhelming and unprecedented public response across all constituencies. "People from all walks of life have shown massive support, and the number of signatures collected has already surpassed expectations," Sajjala said, as per the release.

Leaders Instructed on Final Phase Execution

He instructed leaders to display the collected signatures publicly at constituency centres in the presence of citizens and media, arrange them in sealed boxes, and ceremonially flag off the vehicles carrying them to district party offices. He stressed that senior leaders must actively participate and ensure strong visibility across media and social media platforms.

He further urged leaders to focus on mobilising people for the upcoming district-level demonstrations and make the program a grand success. Concluding the tele-conference, Central Office In-charge Sri Lella Appi Reddy requested all leaders to take note of the schedule changes and make the necessary arrangements to successfully execute the revised plan. (ANI)