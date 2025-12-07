Assam's IT Department and Elets Technomedia held the National Digital Innovation Residential Summit 2025 in Guwahati, gathering 50+ speakers from 20+ states to discuss next-gen digital governance, AI, and innovations in service delivery.

The Information Technology Department, Government of Assam, in partnership with Elets Technomedia, successfully organised the National Digital Innovation Residential Summit 2025 in Guwahati. The summit was led by K S Gopinath Narayan, Principal Secretary, and co-chaired by Ashwani Kumar, Additional Secretary IT and Director DITEC, along with Dr Ravi Gupta, Founder and CEO of Elets Technomedia. Together, they brought over 50 distinguished speakers and participants from more than 20 states, showcasing India's accelerating vision for next-generation digital governance.

Distinguished Leaders Convene

Senior leaders from Assam, including Biswaranjan Samal, Additional Chief Secretary, B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Additional Chief Secretary, and Syedain Abbasi, Special Chief Secretary, joined eminent national leaders from across India. These included Satinder Kumar Bhalla, Secretary, North Eastern Council; Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court; Sumant Narain, Joint Secretary, National Water Mission; Pravin Bakshi, Commissioner and Secretary, IT and Communication, Government of Meghalaya; Vivek H. P., Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh; Dr Piyush Singla, Secretary, IT, Government of Jammu and Kashmir; Amit Sharma, Director, Census Operations for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh; Dr Santosh Kumar Dewangan, Commissioner, Higher Education, Government of Chhattisgarh; and Dr K. Ilambarithi, Commissioner, Transport Department, Government of Telangana. Their presence enriched the discussions on the evolving landscape of digital governance in India.

Vision for Digital Transformation

In his welcome remarks, Dr Ravi Gupta emphasised Assam's rapid digital transformation and its emergence as a strong citizen-first governance model. Sharing his vision for the future, K S Gopinath Narayan reflected on the global shift toward the concept of "intelligence inversion," where abundant digital intelligence must be applied with strategic clarity to maximise public benefit. Building on this perspective, Ashwani Kumar highlighted Assam's remarkable achievements, including more than 900 services delivered through the Unified Assam Portal under Sewa Setu and over 500 services enabled through DigiLocker. He reaffirmed the state's commitment to creating a transparent, secure and AI-driven model of governance for the people of Assam.

Key Discussions and Industry Collaboration

The summit featured extensive discussions on digital infrastructure, AI-enabled governance, emerging technologies, digital trade, semiconductor opportunities and innovations in service delivery across diverse geographies. Supported by leading industry partners such as Google Cloud, Indian Bank, TAGBIN, Salesforce, AMD, CSC, CDAC, HDFC Bank, Karix, Pinnacle, Bluecopper, Canara Bank and NRL, the event concluded with renewed collaboration and strengthened partnerships.

The National Digital Innovation Residential Summit 2025 reaffirmed Assam's vision of building an inclusive, intelligent and citizen-centric digital future. (ANI)