Spiritual writer Ratneshwar has unveiled the world's most expensive book, 'Main', at the Patna Book Fair. Priced at Rs 15 crore with only three copies in existence, the book is said to describe the 'supreme state of knowledge' or enlightenment.

A rare literary moment unfolded at the Patna Book Fair on Sunday with the unveiling of what is being described as the world's most expensive book, authored by spiritual writer Ratneshwar. Priced at an astonishing Rs 15 crore, the volume has been released in only three copies globally, each of which, according to the author, represents a discovery of the "supreme state of knowledge."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Discovering the 'Supreme State of Knowledge'

Speaking at the launch, Ratneshwar said the book, which is titled 'Main', was the outcome of a deeply personal spiritual awakening. "This book has the discovery of the supreme state of knowledge. That is the basic point," he said. "For example, when you hear that any living creature, like Gautam Buddha, had been enlightened, then what was that state after which it was certified that they had attained enlightenment? This volume tells about that state, and it is the first of its type in the world."

Why the Rs 15 Crore Price Tag?

Explaining the extraordinary price, the author said the valuation was not a commercial decision. "My philosophy, my journey got me this cost. That thought provoked me to put its cost Rs 15 crores," he said, adding, "Otherwise we would have set a higher price for this book, but it is not set by me but by God himself."

Public Access and Availability

Despite the staggering price tag, Ratneshwar emphasised that the book was not created as a luxury item. Only three copies exist, and they will be placed at designated centres accessible to the public. "If anyone wants to buy this book, then the price is set, and he/she can buy it," he said. "These books will be available at some centres where people can see, read and listen to them. There is no need to purchase if cost is an issue."

Urging readers to approach the book with sincerity rather than curiosity, he added, "I don't want to give the same thing which other books were giving. I want to take you on your journey, not on my journey... Read it for yourself and for knowledge of your journey."

About the Patna Book Fair

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated the 41st Patna Book Fair on December 5, and it will run till December 16 2025. (ANI)