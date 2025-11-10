Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of hypocrisy over its 'infiltrator' remarks. He questioned who is responsible for infiltrators as the BJP has been in power for over a decade at the Centre.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP-led Central government, accusing it of hypocrisy over its repeated remarks about "infiltrators." Speaking to reporters, the SP chief questioned how the BJP could raise the issue when it has been in power at the Centre for over a decade. He further said that he will raise this issue in the Lok Sabha. The winter session of the Parliament will commence on December 1 and conclude on December 19.

'Accusing their own government'

"Who is in power in Delhi for the last 11 years. They are making accusations against their own government. If they are talking about infiltrators, it means they are accusing their own government of sending infiltrators for the past 11 years. If Naxalism is ending, it is because of the Central forces. I will raise this question in the Lok Sabha. From where did the infiltrators come for the 11 years, whose government is responsible?" Yadav said.

BJP makes infiltration key poll issue

It is worth noting that the BJP leaders have been vocal about the issue of infiltrators across the nation. In the Bihar elections, several senior leaders have raised the issue of infiltrators and made it one of the key election issues. Earlier on November 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for starting 'Ghushpaithia Bachao Yatra' while addressing a public meeting during an election rally in Banmankhi town of Purnea district in Bihar. "Should the infiltrators be expelled or not?... Rahul Baba and Lalu's son just started a "Save the Infiltrators" Yatra. They want Seemanchal to become a stronghold of infiltrators. But...we will work to expel every single infiltrator not only from Seemanchal, but also from the entire Bihar... They snatch the jobs of our youth. They take away the rations of our poor and also make the country unsafe..." he said.

He further emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA plan to expel infiltrators from the state within the next five years. "We will not only expel the infiltrators, but the encroachment they have made will also be razed to the ground... All the illegal businesses here were established during Lalu's rule and subsequently expanded by infiltrators. In the next five years, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA government will root out every single illegal activity in Seemanchal," he added. (ANI)