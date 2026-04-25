Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP over a minor girl's death in Ghazipur, calling it a 'vulture party'. Ghazipur Police called the death a suicide. Yadav also noted that several AAP MPs have defected to the BJP, putting SP and AAP in the same boat.

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Ghazipur Minor's Death

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the BJP government over crimes against women following the death of a minor girl in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. A minor girl who went missing on April 14 from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur was found dead near a bridge over the Ganga River on April 15.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav also accused the BJP of pressurising the victim's father. He said, "The police officers and the BJP leaders tried to pressurise the father. I also shared the video. They were trying to convince the father. Wherever sorrow or suffering has occurred, the Samajwadi Party has always stood by. Uttar Pradesh has the worst numbers of atrocities against women. There is no bigger vulture party than the BJP."

Ghazipur Police Contradict Rape Allegations

Earlier in the day, Ghazipur Police said that the minor girl died by suicide and that the father's complaint did not mention rape. The police posted on X, "On the morning of April 15, 2026, at 5:44 AM, the victim's father called Dial 112 and reported that the girl had jumped off a bridge and committed suicide. In the FIR registered based on the written complaint of the victim's father in this case, there is no mention of rape."

"The postmortem of the victim also did not reveal any facts related to rape. Please do not spread any such unverified, factually incorrect, and misleading rumours that disrupt peace in society," Ghazipur Police said in the statement.

The police further said that one accused has been arrested in connection with the case of murder, while 10 others have been arrested for stone pelting. Further arrests are underway.

Yadav on Political Betrayal, Alliance with AAP

Meanwhile, during the press conference, Akhilesh Yadav noted that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Samajwadi Party are in the same league after seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs joined hands with the BJP. "A party is created with hard work. Earlier, due to ED, CBI and Income Tax, and due to selfishness, some people betrayed us. AAP and us are in the same team now, both have been betrayed. Only the poor can fight against this government," Akhilesh said.

7 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Defect to BJP

Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal parted ways with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday and subsequently joined the BJP in the presence of party leadership.

Addressing a presser in the national capital, Chadha informed that Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal have also switched to the BJP. Raghav Chadha said that they have informed the Chairman of the House, in accordance with the rules, of leaving the party. He formalised a split that had been building for weeks, announcing that two-thirds of the party's Upper House members would merge with the BJP. (ANI)