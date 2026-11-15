SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav addressed the Dalit Mahasammelan in Agra, accusing the BJP of undermining the Constitution and marginalized communities. He criticized government school closures and paper leaks, pledging to protect the PDA's interests.

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP at Agra Dalit Mahasammelan Over Constitution

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of weakening the Constitution and alleged that the government was undermining the rights and opportunities of Dalit and backward communities.

Addressing the PDA Dalit Mahasammelan in Agra, Yadav said the 'D' in the party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) outreach now stood for 'Damdar Dalit', citing the participation and support of the Dalit community at the gathering. "That is why we are telling the people of our PDA community that they want to weaken the strength of the PDA. Since they are changing definitions, we have also changed one definition of PDA. At the Dalit Maha Sammelan held in Agra, the public support received and the manner in which the Dalit community participated in our PDA, the 'D' stood for 'Dalit' until now, but this time it is 'Damdar Dalit," he said.

Yadav said the BJP was attempting to weaken the PDA community and claimed that the party had changed the definition of PDA in response to the support received at the Agra conference. "The Constitution will be saved when the vote is saved. When the Constitution is saved, dignity will be saved. And the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is continuously working on how to weaken the Constitution," Yadav said.

Targeting the state government over education, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that examination paper leaks and the closure of government schools were affecting students from backward communities and economically weaker sections. "More than 20 examination papers have been leaked, and those responsible are people within the government itself... The government is also restricting backward communities from accessing education. 26 thousand primary schools have been closed in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He further alleged that the closure of these schools had affected students from the PDA community and poorer sections, while also bringing an end to teaching jobs in the institutions. Referring to the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Yadav said it had provided people with employment opportunities and a chance to progress on equal terms. "This Constitution, our Constitution given by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, not only gave us jobs, but also gave us equal opportunities to move forward. That is under attack," he said.

Yadav also criticised the BJP over what he described as corruption and alleged that the state government had witnessed double corruption and double looting in all its departments during its 10 years in power. "This time, the public support that the Samajwadi Party has gathered, ever since the strength of PDA has increased, and since 2024, the people of the Bharatiya Janata Party have been panicked. Those who were supposed to work over the last 10 years, in those 10 years of the 'double-engine', have looted twice as much. Not just looted twice as much; whether it is a tehsil, a police station, or any department, double corruption and double looting are taking place," he said.

On preparations for the upcoming state legislative elections, Yadav said discussions on seat-sharing and the selection of candidates would be finalised soon. "Regarding seat-sharing, look, preparations for seat-sharing, the elections, and finalising candidates will be decided very soon. There is not much time left for the elections now," he said.