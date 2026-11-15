Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan launched the 'Jeeva Suyathra Mission', calling for strict traffic rule enforcement and public responsibility to reduce alarming road accident rates and fatalities across the state over the next six months.

Kerala CM Calls For Strict Traffic Rule Enforcement To Curb Accidents

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday called for strict enforcement of traffic rules over the next six months to reduce road accidents and fatalities, stressing that collective efforts were needed to develop a responsible road safety culture across the state.

Speaking after inaugurating the Transport Department's ‘Jeeva Suyathra Mission’ at Ernakulam Town Hall, Satheesan said Keralam was passing through an alarming situation in terms of road accidents, with several people losing their lives on roads every day. He said children, youngsters and people who were the sole breadwinners of their families were among those losing their lives, while many others suffered serious injuries and faced lifelong hardships.

The Chief Minister said road safety was not the sole responsibility of the Transport Department, Police or Motor Vehicles Department, but a collective responsibility of every citizen. He stressed that following traffic rules and respecting the lives of others should become part of people's lifestyle. Calling for strict action against traffic violations without discrimination, Satheesan said elected representatives and others should not interfere in legal proceedings by making recommendations. He said drunk driving, overspeeding, mobile phone use while driving, and violations of traffic signals and other rules must be strictly controlled. There should be no compromise in imposing fines and taking action against violators, including cancellation of driving licences wherever necessary.

Satheesan also highlighted the importance of giving priority to pedestrians crossing roads and said the safety and quality of roads must be ensured alongside strict enforcement of traffic laws. He urged Malayalis to demonstrate the same discipline in following traffic rules in Keralam that they observe while driving in foreign countries. He said sustained inspections and enforcement over the next six months could help the state develop a better road safety culture within a year.

Actor Mammootty, the brand ambassador of the ‘Jeeva Suyathra Mission’, also urged youngsters to refrain from performing stunts and racing vehicles on public roads. Speaking at the state-level inauguration of the mission, Mammootty said roads were not meant for performing stunts or conducting vehicle races, adding that such activities could endanger and inconvenience other road users. The function was presided over by Transport Minister C.P. John. Higher Education Minister Roji M. John, Hibi Eden MP, MLA T.J. Vinod, Kochi Municipal Corporation Mayor V.K. Minimol, District Collector G. Priyanka, Transport Department Secretary Dr. Sharmila Mary Joseph, City Police Commissioner R. Nishanthini, Transport Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar, Ward Councillor Sudha Dileep Kumar and IG, Traffic and Road Safety Commissioner S. Satheesh Bino, among others, attended the event.