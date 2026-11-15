Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma reaffirmed his government's commitment to youth empowerment and transparent governance during Tribal Pride Day, highlighting the absence of recruitment exam paper leaks over the last three years in the state.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Affirms Government Focus on Youth Power

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma affirmed on Sunday that his government stands firmly with the youth, asserting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "double-engine" administration is dedicated to safeguarding their future. Speaking at the state-level Tribal Pride Day (Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas) programme, the Chief Minister underscored his administration's focus on transparent governance and youth empowerment, while taking aim at previous regimes over recurring recruitment exam paper leaks.

"Our government stands firm with the youth and, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is continuously working for their future," Sharma said. Highlighting the measures taken to curb irregularities in public competitive examinations, Sharma added, "Unlike previous governments, where paper leaks shattered parents’ dreams and left young people distressed, not a single paper has been leaked over the past three years."

Since 2021, November 15 is celebrated every year as "Tribal Pride Day" (Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas) to honour the sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters. Tribal communities played a significant role in India's freedom struggle and contributed through numerous revolutionary movements, according to the release. This day celebrates their rich history, culture, and heritage. Various events are organised across the country on this occasion, aimed at promoting a sense of unity and pride and recognising the significant contribution of tribal communities to India's independence and progress.

President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries today paid floral tributes to the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament complex on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Tribal Pride Day.