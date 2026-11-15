Eight people sustained injuries after an under-construction hotel building partially collapsed in Delhi's Paharganj area on Sunday. The victims were rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College, and authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Eight Injured After Under Construction Building Collapses In Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Eight people were injured after a portion of an under-construction hotel building partially collapsed in the Kasheruwalan area of Paharganj in the national capital on Sunday, Delhi Police said. According to police, a PCR call regarding the partial collapse at Property No. 3992–3993 in Kasheruwalan, Sangatrashan, opposite the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, was received at Paharganj Police Station on Sunday. Police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and initiated response measures. Initial inquiry revealed that construction work for a hotel was underway at the site and a portion of the structure gave way while the roof slab (lanter) of the second floor was being laid. During a preliminary inspection of the site, police found that the supporting columns were wet and the building appeared to have tilted, police said. "All eight injured persons were shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital for medical treatment. Police identified the injured as Sheikh Saddam (37), Sheikh Raja (20), Mohd. Suhail (50), Sanjud Khan (40), Gautam Yadav (28), Varun Yadav (36), Raja (36), and Mantsu (40)", police said. "As per preliminary medical information, some of the injured have sustained fractures while others suffered minor injuries. Detailed medical observation is underway," police added. Further legal action is being taken, and police are examining the circumstances that led to the collapse. Further details are awaited. (ANI)