SP chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the BJP-led government's GDP growth claims, citing high inflation, unemployment, and poor infrastructure. He stated that the official numbers contradict the lived realities of citizens, suggesting zero actual growth.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central and state governments over economic projections, asserting that the ground reality of rampant unemployment, rising inflation, and deteriorating civic infrastructure contradicts official GDP growth estimates. Addressing reporters, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister questioned the credibility of the projected growth rate, stating that economic metrics must reflect the lived realities of common citizens.

'Projected GDP is not real GDP'

"Neither you nor I can alter GDP numbers at will. Nowadays, everything is backed by data and evidence. If we put out news or upload something on social media, we know the exact view count and digital footprint. Therefore, GDP is a calculated figure. Projections are made estimating how much our GDP will grow in the future—that is an estimate," Yadav said.

SP chief added, "However, today when there is rampant unemployment, no jobs available, high inflation, expensive petrol and diesel—to the point where petrol has to be blended—and you still haven't been able to fix basic issues, it means the GDP figure you are projecting is not the real GDP."

Yadav stated that the prevailing economic distress gives the impression of zero actual growth. "It feels as though GDP growth might even be zero. 'Zero GDP' means things are merely stagnant—carrying on just as they were before without any significant progress or transformation," he remarked.

Infrastructure 'Ruined' in UP

Highlighting the condition of infrastructure and public services in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav cited his visit to the region as an example of administrative neglect. "We have come to Bidhuna today. The four-lane road ended where it was previously built; it could not be extended any further. Potholes have covered the roads. The ambulance service has been degraded; the Dial 100 police emergency service has been ruined. The police are merely committing injustice and looking for where to exploit people," Yadav alleged.

India Fastest-Growing Major Economy: PM Modi

Akhilesh Yadav's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing students at SRCC on Saturday, highlighted India's economic growth and said the country had moved from being described among the "Fragile Five" to becoming the fastest-growing major economy.

"The world was calling India one of the 'Fragile Five'. Today, the world is watching India become the fastest-growing major economy. In just the past week, there have been several positive developments regarding India's economy. The 7.8 per cent growth has come at a time when the war in West Asia is ongoing, and there have been several trade-related challenges. Achieving such growth under these circumstances shows India's strength and potential," he said.

"India is not only growing but also creating new employment opportunities. Despite this, those for whom the glass was half empty in 2013 continue to think the same way even today. For them, the glass will always be half empty. I talk about the glass; I am not talking about anything remaining empty," he added.

Official Data Shows 7.8% GDP Growth

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, covering the April-June period. Real GDP was estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter of FY26.

The latest growth figure was also higher than the 7 per cent Q1 FY27 growth estimate earlier projected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI had also revised its real GDP growth forecast for the full financial year FY27 to 6.7 per cent from 6.6 per cent. Nominal GDP, measured at current prices, was estimated at Rs 88.27 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 80.00 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 10.3 per cent. (ANI)