Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has countered Yogi Adityanath's '80-20' election prediction, while pledging to transform Ayodhya into a global pilgrimage hub and reform its management if his party wins the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Akhilesh Yadav Counters 80-20 Election Prediction

Stepping up his attack ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday flipped Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "80-20" repeated election prediction, saying it will actually mean the BJP-led alliance contests at most 80 seats while the PDA alliance proves "20 against the NDA."

"What the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister means by 80-20 is that his BJP alliance will be capable of contesting at most 80 seats, while the PDA alliance will prove to be 20 (twenty) against the NDA," Akhilesh said on X, referring to the Hindi idiom of "Bees sabit hona".

CM Yogi Adityanath had also reiterated the prediction during an event in October after the Rajya Sabha elections, where the Chief Minister said the Rajya Sabha elections in the state had set the tone for the 2027 Assembly polls. "The 80 versus 20 fight has returned. Eighty per cent is with the NDA, and 20 per cent with the PDA, and what is going to happen to the PDA will again be before you," Adityanath said. लड़ाई फिर 80-20 पर आ गई है... https://t.co/mTpdlf7w41 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 7, 2026

PDA is a term coined by Akhilesh Yadav which stands for "Pichhda" (backward classes), "Dalit" and "Alpsankhyak" (minorities). This comes amid growing political activity in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) preparing for a crucial electoral contest.

Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state.

Promises for Ayodhya Development

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X on Monday, promised to transform Ayodhya into a "global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party returns to power, pledging transparent management of the Ram Mandir, world-class infrastructure, revival of the local economy and a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in land dealings in the temple town.

The SP chief said the number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya had been steadily declining, alleging that the distress caused by the ‘theft’ surrounding the Ram Mandir had directly affected the local economy.

"We are committed to restoring the honour and dignity of the city of Ayodhya. The number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya has been steadily declining—a trend fueled by the distress caused by the ‘theft’ surrounding the Ram Mandir—which has directly impacted the local economy. We will not only rectify this situation but also revitalise the city. By implementing a transparent system for the management of the temple, we will restore public trust. Through the development of world-class infrastructure, we will transform Ayodhya into a ‘global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage’," he said.

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