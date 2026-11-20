Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claims the SBSP is using a demand for 36 seats in negotiations with the BJP as a pretext to leave the NDA alliance before the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav Claims SBSP Using 36-Seat Demand to Exit the NDA Bloc

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed that the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is pressing for 36 seats in seat-sharing talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an excuse to exit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In a post on X, the SP chief contended that the demand was not a serious list but a tactic to walk away from the ruling alliance. Yadav argued that accommodating such a demand from the SBSP would trigger proportional seat demands from other ruling-bloc partners, leaving BJP with roughly half the seats to contest.

"Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has settled on the number 36 in its dealings with the BJP, which is why it is demanding 36 seats. This isn’t a list; it’s an excuse to walk away from the losing ‘NDA’ gang, because if the BJP is forced to give SBSP 36 seats despite its lack of a support base, the other parties and the B-P team will demand seats in proportion to that too. Then the BJP would have only about half the seats left to contest. Perhaps that’s why the BJP has released a list of only 209 candidates," he said.

The remarks come as the 2027 Assembly elections draw near, with political parties stepping up their campaigns statewide. Earlier, Yadav asserted that the BJP will lose the 2027 Assembly elections due to the complete collapse of law and order in the State.

In a post on X, he said, "This time, the BJP will lose the election because his law-and-order record has completely collapsed and failed, which is why the entire BJP and its candidates want to get rid of him together."

Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state.