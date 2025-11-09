Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence that Tejashwi Yadav will form the next government in Bihar. Speaking in Odisha, he also announced the expansion of his PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Adivasi) outreach beyond Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the people of Bihar are seeking change and expressed confidence that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will form the next government in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI in Nuapada, Yadav said, "Bihar and its people want change this time. The people of Bihar feel that Bihar will change only when the government changes. Mahagathbandhan candidate Tejashwi Yadav will build a new Bihar. We are fully confident that when the results come, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister."

SP chief expands PDA outreach to Odisha

Yadav was earlier addressed a public gathering in favour of Samajwadi Party candidate Ramakant Hathi in the Nuapada Assembly By Election. He also spoke about the expansion of his PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Adivasi) outreach beyond Uttar Pradesh.

"Today in Odisha, we have sown the seeds of PDA. We hope that we will all work together, and in PDA, 'A' stands for our 'adivasi' brothers," he said.

Yadav slams UP BJP govt

On October 19, Yadav accused the BJP of "arrogance" and of "insulting" the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) community MP from Ayodhya by excluding him from the Deepotsav celebrations.

Sharing his views on the social media platform X, the SP chief wrote, "Those who didn't even find a place in the advertisement, what significance do they hold in the government?"

He further questioned whether the posts of Deputy Chief Ministers had effectively been dissolved in the state's administration.

"The public is asking whether both the posts of 'Deputy Chief Minister' in the UP BJP government have been abolished? The surprising thing is that the names of junior ministers are visible in the advertisement, but not those of the Deputy CMs! Is this another case of 'not liking what's in hand' or has 'domineering thinking' taken over here, too?" he wrote in his post.

'Unite under PDA to form govt in UP'

On October 9, Akhilesh Yadav, in a press conference, called for uniting under the PDA alliance -- representing Pichhda (backwards), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (minorities) -- to form the next government in the state.

Speaking to party workers in Lucknow, Yadav said, "In today's political scenario, we should come together to strengthen PDA, which stands for Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak, to form a government in Uttar Pradesh. If we continue at the same pace, we will form a government in UP in the upcoming elections."

Highlighting the party's outreach efforts, he added, "The Samajwadi Party has always been working for Dalits and other backward classes' betterment."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)