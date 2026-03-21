SP chief Akhilesh Yadav backs Mamata Banerjee's jibe at the BJP, adding the party also 'betrayed Ganga Maiya'. He expressed confidence in her winning elections alone and dismissed the UP cabinet expansion as 'drama'.

'BJP Betrayed Ganga Maiya'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said the labelling of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a party of "thieves, goons, and traitors" by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not sufficient, as it is the same party that has "betrayed" Ganga Maiya after making promises to clean it. He further voiced immense confidence in her leadership, stating that even if she were to fight the upcoming elections alone, she would emerge victorious in the polls.

"Those who have betrayed Ganga Maiya...those who claimed to clean Ganga. Where did the crores of rupees go? We remember who bulldozed the Manikarnika Ghat (in Varanasi). What Mamata Banerjee said for the BJP is less. Even if she fights alone, she will win. I have heard in Bengal that a large number of officials have been removed. But whenever the BJP was elected in Uttar Pradesh, it did not remove a single official. With the help of the Election Commission, the BJP chose officials who were related to them. They have won elections because of this only," Yadav told reporters here.

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SP to Oust BJP in UP

The SP chief also addressed the reports of a possible cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh, dismissing the move as mere "drama" by the BJP. He declared that the "Samajwadi Party is now prepared to oust the ruling party from power in UP". "This is all BJP's drama. We have seen their drama. Who will take the oath? The oath will be in 2027. It is going to be a big oath. 'Samajwadi' people, with the PDA, are going to oust them. They can either expand or shrink; it doesn't matter," added Yadav.

Mamata's Scathing Attack on BJP

His remarks come after Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in centre, over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, declaring that she will continue the fight against it while vowing that she won't let PM Modi snatch away the rights of the people. She went on to describe the BJP as a "party of thieves, goons, and traitors". The West Bengal CM was attending the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which were held at Red Road in the heart of Central Kolkata today.

"People's names were deleted in SIR. I went from Kolkata to Delhi, from Calcutta High Court to the Supreme Court for this. I hope that people's rights are safeguarded. I stand with everyone in Bengal, with all castes, communities and creeds. I will continue this fight. We will not let Modi ji snatch away our rights. You are trying to forcibly control our Govt, you want to impose President's Rule. Still, we won't be scared. Jo darte hain, wo marte hain. Jo ladte hain, wo zindagi mein kamyab hote hain. BJP is a party of thieves and goons, a party of traitors. There are also traitors who take money from the BJP to divide votes. To them, I would say - Muddai lakh bura chahe to kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoore khuda hota hai," said Banerjee. (ANI)