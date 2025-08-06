Akasa Air suspended the pilot's examiner status and nullified the skill test of the trainee involved. A fresh test will now be conducted under the supervision of a qualified examiner.

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the examiner privileges of a senior pilot from Akasa Air for six months due to procedural lapses. The move follows a formal complaint by Akasa’s Director of Training, Captain Sewak Singh Khosa, and was based on findings from a personal hearing and detailed review of a check session conducted by Capt. Kunal Khajuria. “Suspension of DE approval of Capt. Kunal Khajuria is hereby ordered for a period of six (06) months, effective from the date of this order,” the order dated July 29 read. The DGCA’s order, issued on July 29, noted that the decision was based on a detailed assessment of procedural violations and the conduct observed during the check. The order also included a formal warning to the senior pilot to strictly follow all regulatory guidelines moving forward. Akasa Air has not yet issued an official response to the matter.

Designated examiners play a crucial role in aviation safety, as they are authorised to conduct key evaluations such as skill tests and proficiency checks to assess whether pilots meet the required benchmarks for certifications and aircraft type ratings. In this particular case, the DGCA reviewed a skill test conducted by the Akasa Air examiner and concluded that the process had not adhered to regulatory norms. As a result, the aviation watchdog not only suspended the pilot's examiner status but also nullified the skill test of the trainee involved. A fresh test will now be conducted under the supervision of a qualified examiner and a flight operations inspector certified for the specific aircraft type.

Meanwhile, the airline recently stated that no issues were found in the fuel switches of its Boeing 737 Max aircraft following inspections, distancing itself from unrelated technical concerns reported in the sector.