Following the death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar called it a 'tragic' loss and supported an investigation. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also called for a probe. His funeral will be held in Baramati.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar on Thursday said that the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was "tragic" and a significant loss for the country, adding that there should be "no problem in investigating the incident."

Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar and his co-passengers on Wednesday died when the chartered aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the landing runway of the Baramati airport.

Leaders Demand Probe, Express Condolences

After the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for an investigation into Ajit Pawar's crash.

Speaking to ANI, Sarkar said, "The accident is tragic. The loss is significant for the country; therefore, it is a matter of concern. There is no problem in investigating it. Let's not comment too much on the accident."

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences over the death and also mourned the people who allegedly lost their lives due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state. Addressing a public meeting in Hooghly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister extended her sympathies to the bereaved families."Firstly, I express my condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives due to the SIR. I also express my condolences to the family members of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit pawar who died in a plane crash this morning," Mamata Banerjee said.

Final Rites in Baramati

The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were brought to his residence in Katewadi ahead of his last rites today.

Funeral preparations are underway at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati.

Supporters of NCP chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gathered outside Ahilyabai Holkar Government Medical College to pay their final respects as his mortal remains were taken out.

The funeral procession for Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy CM will start from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 AM, pass through the city for people to pay their respects to Pawar, and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground for the funeral, scheduled to take place at 11am.