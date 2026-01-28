Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati. His last rites will be performed with full state honours. CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced a state holiday and three days of mourning, calling his demise a personal loss.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's last rites will be performed with full state honours, Maharashtra General Administration Department (Protocol) informed on Wednesday.

Kiran, Trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, said that Pawar's last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am. "The mortal remains of Ajit Pawar will be kept at Vidya Pratishthan ground for the public to pay their last respects today. The last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am," Kiran told ANI.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar died in a chartered plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati this morning. Pawar was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

State Mourning Declared

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar During the three-day mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings across Maharashtra where it is regularly hoisted. No government entertainment programmes will be organised during this period.

All state government offices across Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

'A Personal Loss': CM Fadnavis Mourns Pawar's Demise

Addressing the reporters, CM Devendra Fadanvis said that the decision on Pawar's last rites will be made after consulting his family. Mourning Ajit Pawar's demise, Fadnavis said that there is a "wave of sorrow" across Maharashtra. He recalled Pawar as a hardworking leader and noted his contributions to the state.

Referring to the tragic incident as a personal loss, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Ajit Dada was a hardworking leader and did not shake in any circumstances. It is a difficult day for Maharashtra. It takes time to develop such leadership. He had major contribution to Maharashtra's development. His demise is shocking, and for me, it's a personal loss; a friend has left me. It's a very big loss for the family."

Investigation Underway as Condolences Pour In

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ajit Pawar's uncle, veteran politician Sharad, and expressed his condolences.

The crash occurred around 8.48 am, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have dispatched probe teams to the site of the mishap to investigate.

A Look at Ajit Pawar's Career

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar. (ANI)