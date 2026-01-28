Senior Congress leaders Sushil Kumar Shinde and Praniti Shinde mourned the death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. They remembered him as a gentle worker and called his demise a major blow to the state's politics.

Tributes Pour in for Ajit Pawar

Senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, describing him as a gentle, affable and dedicated worker who carved a distinct place for himself in state politics.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde said Pawar carried out every responsibility entrusted to him with sincerity and depth. "I learned of this tragic incident this morning... A colleague who worked with us and stayed with us for nearly 20 years. When I was the Chief Minister, he also worked in my Council of Ministers. He was known as a very gentle, affable, and helpful worker who assisted everyone... In Maharashtra's political life, he made a name for himself... Whatever work he was given, he did it wholeheartedly, thoughtfully, and with complete depth. Especially, the work he did for the poor, farmers, and cooperatives cannot be forgotten... I express my condolences," Sushil Kumar Shinde told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Praniti Shinde said that the news was difficult to accept and termed Pawar's death a major blow to the State. "The news is just not sinking in. He was a stickler for time. His hectic lifestyle has cost him his life today. He always went out of his way to help his party workers and others. It is just a very sad day for Maharashtra," Pranati Shinde told ANI.

Fatal Plane Crash in Baramati

Ajit Pawar died in the plane crash on Wednesday morning in Maharashtra's Baramati. According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning. The crash landing of the Mumbai-Baramati charter plane occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati.

Pawar was onboard along with two more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and two crew members. Further details about the crash are awaited.

Pawar's Career and Final Engagements

Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections.

Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other officials were also present.

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. (ANI)