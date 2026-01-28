Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash in Baramati. Aaditya Thackeray expressed shock, praising his legislative grip. CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning for Pawar and four others who died.

Aaditya Thackeray Mourns Ajit Pawar

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday expressed shock over the news of Ajit Pawar's demise in the Baramati plane crash accident. In a post on X, Thackeray said he had the opportunity to work with Ajit 'Dada' for the last five to six years, both in the government and briefly in the opposition. He praised Ajit Pawar's strong grip on legislative administration and described him as having a warm and affectionate nature. "The news of Ajit Dada is shocking! There are no words. I had the opportunity to work with Dada for the last 5-6 years. First in government, then for a few days in the opposition. Many like us liked his smooth grip on the legislative administration and his loving nature. I had said this publicly many times, even when I was in the opposition. Today's news is truly shocking. Humble tributes to Ajit Dada and his colleagues in the accident," the UBT Sena MLA posted on X.

Baramati Plane Crash Kills 5 Including Deputy CM

Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash this morning in Maharashtra's Baramati. According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning.

The crash landing of the Mumbai-Baramati charter plane occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati. Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew members. Further details about the crash are awaited.

State Mourning Announced

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis has announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash this morning. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadanvis said that the decision on Pawar's last rites will be made after consulting his family.

A Look at Ajit Pawar's Career

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.