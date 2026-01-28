Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday. The crash also claimed the lives of four others, including the crew. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann offered condolences, calling it a loss for the entire country.

Punjab CM Expresses Condolences

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday expressed condolences over the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in an aircraft accident this morning. The Punjab Chief Minister said that it was a loss to the entire country. He also extended his sympathies to other crash victims who lost their lives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We received very sad news this morning. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, passed away in a tragic accident. I pray to God to grant peace to his soul and to give strength to his family, friends, and relatives. This is a great loss not only for Maharashtra but for the entire country. We offer our condolences to all those who lost their lives in the accident, including the pilot, co-pilot, and his colleagues," he said while speaking to reporters here.

Five Killed in Baramati Crash

Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash this morning in Maharashtra's Baramati. According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning. The crash landing of the Mumbai-Baramati charter plane occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati. Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew members. Further details about the crash are awaited.

State Mourning Announced

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis has announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash this morning.

A Storied Political Career

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. (ANI)