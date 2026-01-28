JKNC Chief Farooq Abdullah and CM Omar Abdullah condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Abdullah termed it "painful," while his son called for an investigation. The crash, which killed five, is being probed by the AAIB.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Chief Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, terming the incident as "painful". Speaking to the media, Abdullah emphasised that Pawar's contribution can never be forgotten. "I think this is really painful news. When I heard it this morning, I felt that a great son of Maharashtra had tried to change the destiny of Maharashtra died in a plane crash today. His contribution can never be forgotten. But nobody can do anything before God. I express my condolences to the family and pray for the departed soul," he said.

Omar Abdullah terms demise 'untimely', calls for probe

J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that Ajit Pawar always tried to serve the people of Maharashtra. "It is very unfortunate. Before leaving from Delhi, I had received this news...I have known Ajit Pawar since I was a college student in Mumbai and stayed with Pawar sahab...He always tried to serve the people of Maharashtra. Those who knew him and have seen his work style knew him to be a very capable administrator and a good political worker. This is an untimely demise. On behalf of my father, I express my condolences to Pawar sahab, Supriya Sule and their entire family," CM Omar said.

"Right now nobody should comment on what happened in this plane crash. Let there be an investigation and inquiry and only then it can be known whether there was a defect in the aircraft, if it was due to inclement weather or whether there was any other reason...," the J-K CM said.

Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati

The NCP chief died in a charter plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramati this morning. He was in Mumbai on January 27, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

State mourning announced, AAIB to investigate

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash this morning.

A special team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the aircraft crash in Baramati, which took away the lives of five individuals, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and crew members. During the course of the investigation, the probe team will retrieve the flight recorder, Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) and Digital Engine Electronic System (DEES). (ANI)