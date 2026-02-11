Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has urged leaders not to politicise former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash, assuring a thorough probe is underway. This comes after Pawar's nephew, Rohit Pawar, alleged a possible conspiracy.

Fadnavis Assures Thorough Probe, Cautions Against Politicisation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis urged political leaders not to politicise former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death and assured that a thorough probe into the Baramati plane crash is underway. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis said that he wrote to the Centre urging a special investigation into the crash. "Ajit Pawar was a dear and senior leader of Maharashtra. We also want a thorough probe (into the plane crash). I wrote to the Central government to urge an appropriate probe into the incident and to the Civil Aviation Minister to demand a special investigation. Expected probe's underway. DG Civil Aviation is a big office; CID and DGCA are also investigating. Black box, pilot, and ATC communications, and a forensic audit are underway. Our investigation agencies are of an international standard. There is no reason to doubt our investigation agencies. The truth will definitely come out. We should not politicise Ajit Dada's death," the Chief Minister said.

Nephew Rohit Pawar Alleges Conspiracy

This comes after Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar raised his doubts over the circumstances surrounding his uncle Ajit Pawar's plane crash, suggesting it might be a conspiracy. Earlier today, addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he raised questions over the aviation company. Citing the Arrow company's handler, Manoj Pawar, the NCP (SP) leader hinted that the plane crash did not occur due to a visibility issue in Baramati. "Ajit Pawar was a big political leader for Maharashtra. People of Maharashtra have doubts about his plane crash. We have compiled some information in last 13 days based on our sources. We are emotional about this matter. The most important thing here is that Manoj Pawar is the handler of the Arrow company," Rohit Pawar said. "Manoj Pawar said 'Visibility is okay' in a group that included Ajit Dada's PAs, Maharashtra Aviation Director, and the pilot. VSR Owner Vijay Kumar Singh said, 'The aircraft was well maintained, pilots were experienced, and the accident occurred likely due to visibility issues.' There is something wrong with this statement," he added.

Calls for Scrutiny of Aircraft Documents

Pawar demanded that the investigating agencies review the tech log and other documents to identify the officials who signed them before the flight. "A local said, 'The plane carrying Dada had a different sound and was flying low'. When the aircraft was stalled, the stalling could also be manual, or there may be a mechanical error. The pilot or anyone would have had that reaction, as it was by Pilot Pathak. You have to maintain the aircraft daily. Who signed the Tech Log? We demand that the documents need to be looked into during the investigation," he added.

He also flagged the lack of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) in Baramati and said that the investigation into a similar plane crash in 2023 should have been timely investigated.

Details of the Crash and Investigation Progress

Former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28 in Maharashtra's Baramati. According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati, died after a crash-landing occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati.

On February 7, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation are making rapid progress in probing the fatal crash of a chartered Learjet 45 that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with his personal security officer, the pilot, co-pilot, and flight attendant near Baramati Airport. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that the black box from the ill-fated aircraft has been successfully recovered and is under analysis. (ANI)