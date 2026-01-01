Ajay Singhal has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for Haryana, formally assuming charge in Panchkula. He praised the force's past achievements and expressed his commitment to strengthening policing and ensuring public safety.

Ajay Singhal, Haryana's newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP), on Thursday formally assumed charge of his office in Panchkula. The occasion was marked by the presence of his predecessor, O.P. Singh, who attended the handover ceremony.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

New DGP Praises Force, Outlines Commitment

Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, DGP Singhal highlighted the Haryana Police's achievements in addressing challenges head-on. "Whether it was fighting terrorism, controlling crime, or maintaining law and order, the Haryana Police have been successful and appreciated across various platforms," he said. He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening policing and ensuring public safety throughout the state.

DGP Ajay Singhal said, "...I am very grateful to our Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who entrusted me with this responsibility, and I will try my best to live up to his instructions and the expectations of the people of Haryana...The Haryana Police, when faced with challenges, have confronted them head-on, and we have been successful in every area. Whether it was fighting terrorism, controlling crime, or maintaining law and order, we have been appreciated across various platforms..."

Ceremonial Welcome at Police Headquarters

Earlier, DGP Ajay Singhal, the newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, received a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival at the state police headquarters in Panchkula. The event marked the formal assumption of his responsibilities as the head of the Haryana Police. Senior police officials and staff welcomed DGP Singhal, highlighting the significance of leadership in maintaining law and order across the state.

The new DGP expressed his commitment to strengthening policing, ensuring public safety, and enhancing administrative efficiency. The Haryana Police administration emphasised that under the leadership of DGP Singhal, focus would be on modernising police operations, increasing community engagement, and upholding the rule of law. (ANI)