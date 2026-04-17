AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam announced support for any opposition party forming a government against the BJP in Assam after the 2026 Assembly polls. He claims the high voter turnout signifies a desire for change and expects AIUDF to win over 15 seats.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam on Friday extended support to any Opposition Party that might form a government in Assam after winning the Assembly elections 2026. Speaking to ANI, he asserted that the people of Assam are dismissive of the BJP and are looking for a change, adding that the high polling percentage indicates that they have chosen the Opposition over the BJP. "Poll percentage in Assam is increasing. People want a change. It can be determined only after the results of how the Opposition performed. People are not liking the BJP government in the State. If any opposition party is formed against the BJP, our party will support it. We will help in forming a government against the BJP. We should get over fifteen seats. We are against the BJP and are ready to make sacrifices if needed," he said.

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Assam had recorded a massive estimated voter turnout of 85.38% in the Assembly elections 2026, held on April 9. This marks the highest-ever poll participation in Assam The female participation (85.96 per cent) was slightly higher than male (84.80 per cent), while the third gender turnout was 36.84 per cent.

BJP Interprets Turnout as a Positive Mandate

According to the BJP, the impressive turnout is a testament to the people's unyielding faith in democratic ideals and their unwavering commitment to shaping Assam's destiny.

The party said that the enthusiastic participation of young voters in the Assam election reflects the emergence of a politically conscious and forward-looking generation.

BJP asserted that its involvement heralds a new era of participative democracy, strengthening the very foundations of the country.

BJP said that this overwhelming participation sends a clear and powerful message that the people of Assam are resolute, vigilant, and deeply committed to safeguarding democratic values while steering the state towards progress, stability, and development.

The party mentioned that as the BJP-led NDA aspires for a third consecutive mandate, this historic turnout stands as a beacon of the people's trust in good governance and decisive leadership. (ANI)