AITC MP Sougata Roy and Abhishek Banerjee allege that BJP workers attacked Banerjee's residence in Kolkata. Banerjee claimed this was the seventh attempt on his life and criticized both the police and judiciary for their lack of intervention.

AITC Accuses BJP of Attack on Abhishek Banerjee's Residence

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Sougata Roy on Saturday accused BJP workers of attacking the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, claiming that the attack reflects a deliberate attempt to suppress opposition parties in the state. Speaking to ANI, the AITC MP alleged that the Police failed to prevent the attack on Abhishek Banerjee's house, asserting that the police personnel themselves were attacked at the time of the incident. Roy further alleged that the perpetrators conducted a prior recce of the house before launching the assault.

"At 2:00 AM, Abhishek’s residence in Kalighat was attacked by people associated with the BJP. They had even conducted a recce of the area beforehand, before launching the attack at 2:00 AM. The police were present, yet they were unable to do anything; in fact, the police themselves were also attacked. This is the state of affairs in West Bengal, a deliberate attempt to completely wipe out the opposition. We must fight against this... Today is Abhishek’s birthday. This was done to intimidate people, to scare them away so they wouldn’t come to wish him," said Roy.

Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Political Targeting

These remarks came after Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that BJP workers targeted his residence at around 2 AM while accusing the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of maintaining silence on the incident. "My house was attacked just now, at 2 AM, by BJP goons, right under the watch of the Kolkata police. Thank you, Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India for remaining mute spectators while all this unfolds," said Banerjee.

In a post on X, Banerjee claimed that this is a seventh attempt on his life in the last six months. He further claimed that there has been no police action or judicial intervention over the matter. "If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB. This is the seventh attempt on my life in the last six months. Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention. Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye. Thank you, Milords, for remaining mute spectators! 🙏🏻," said Banerjee.

Earlier on Friday, Banerjee had alleged that a few unidentified individuals have been conducting surveillance of his residence for the past two days. He added that the individuals claimed to be police officials when confronted. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)