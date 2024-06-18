Airports in Patna, Jaipur and Gujarat receive bomb threat email, security heightened

According to reports, Bihar's Patna Airport received a bomb threat email early on Tuesday afternoon. The Director of Patna Airport confirmed receiving the threatening email at 1:10 pm, which led to immediate security escalations.

As many as three international airports in India—Patna, Jaipur, and Vadodara— on Tuesday (June 18) received bomb threats via email, prompting heightened security measures. According to reports, Bihar's Patna Airport received a bomb threat email early on Tuesday afternoon. The Director of Patna Airport confirmed receiving the threatening email at 1:10 pm, which led to immediate security escalations.

Similarly, Rajasthan's Jaipur International Airport and Gujarat's Vadodara Airport were also targeted with bomb threat emails on the same day. Vadodara Airport authorities swiftly contacted the police and increased security across the premises following the threat.

PM Modi announces return of 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 30 after election hiatus; invites ideas and inputs

Authorities have launched investigations to identify the sender of the threat emails. Vadodara Cyber Crime is actively tracing the source of the threats.

Earlier on Tuesday, a bomb threat caused delays for a Dubai-bound flight from Chennai. The flight, carrying 268 passengers, was delayed at Chennai International Airport due to a hoax bomb threat received on June 18.

These incidents follow a series of bomb threats last week, where several museums in Delhi were targeted. Police later confirmed these threats to be bogus. Around 10-15 museums, including the Railway Museum in Delhi, received bomb threat emails, leading to temporary security escalations.

Bengaluru: IT couple seeks ideas to spend Rs 3 lakh monthly savings; netizens flood with adoption requests

Latest Videos