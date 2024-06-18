Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: IT couple seeks ideas to spend Rs 3 lakh monthly savings; netizens flood with adoption requests

    A Bengaluru couple earning Rs 7 lakh monthly and saving Rs 3 lakh sought spending suggestions on the Grapevine app, sparking humorous and practical responses. Netizens joked about salary-sharing and adoption, while others advised investing in real estate, travel, or philanthropy. Their post highlights young professionals' financial challenges.

    Bengaluru: IT couple seeks ideas to spend Rs 3 lakh monthly savings; netizens flood with adoption requests vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    A Bengaluru-based couple, both software engineers, have stirred a humorous storm online after revealing they save a whopping Rs 3 lakh every month and are at a loss on how to spend it.

    The tech-savvy duo, who remain childless and enjoy a combined monthly income of Rs 7 lakh, posted their financial woes on the Grapevine app, a popular platform among Indian professionals. Their post quickly garnered over 200 comments, many of which humorously suggested solutions ranging from adoption requests to tongue-in-cheek salary-sharing requests.

    Bengaluru's first cashless parking facility in Gandhinagar set to be inaugurated on June 20

    The husband detailed their financial situation, stating they managed to save a substantial portion of their income even after accounting for living expenses and other outlays such as car maintenance. "We're left with more than Rs 3 lakh every month," he lamented, inviting creative suggestions on how to utilize the surplus.

    Responses flooded in, with one user cheekily quipping, "Give me some. I am not getting enough salary," reflecting the playful banter among netizens. Another person jokingly asked to be adopted by the affluent couple, highlighting the light-hearted nature of the discussion.

    Another shock for Bengaluru residents? Karnataka govt mulls surge in Cauvery water rates after 10 years

    Amidst the fun, some netizens offered practical advice, suggesting the couple consider investments in real estate or travel experiences. Others recommended philanthropic gestures like donating to charities or investing in ventures that could generate additional income, such as Airbnb.

    The couple's candid post not only sparked a humorous dialogue but also underscored the financial challenges and opportunities faced by young professionals in India's tech hub.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 2:48 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Darshan's farmhouse manager found dead by suicide at Anekal, death note found vkp

    Actor Darshan's farmhouse manager found dead by suicide at Anekal, death note found

    Darshan troubles deepen: Actor to be charged for illegal geese possession amid murder case AJR

    Darshan's troubles deepen: Actor to be charged for illegal geese possession amid murder case

    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to be taken to Mysuru for crime scene recreation in Renukaswamy murder case AJR

    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to be taken to Mysuru for crime scene recreation in Renukaswamy murder case

    Bengaluru: 19-year-old BSc student takes her life after losing college fee money in online game vkp

    Bengaluru: 19-year-old BSc student takes her life after losing college fee money in online game

    Bhavani Revanna granted anticipatory bail by Karnataka High Court in KR Nagar woman kidnapping case vkp

    Bhavani Revanna granted anticipatory bail by Karnataka HC in KR Nagar woman kidnapping case

    Recent Stories

    Kakkanad flat's drinking water infected with E Coli Bacteria? Read on ATG

    Kakkanad flat's drinking water infected with E Coli Bacteria? Read on

    WATCH: Netizens compare Taylor Swift's awkward dance to Salman Khan's 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai' RKK

    WATCH: Netizens compare Taylor Swift's awkward dance to Salman Khan's 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai'

    Premier League 2024-25: Man Utd open season at home; City face Chelsea, Arsenal take on Wolves; full fixtures osf

    Premier League 2024-25: Man Utd open season at home; City face Chelsea, Arsenal take on Wolves; full fixtures

    Mumbai SHOCKER: Boyfriend kills woman with spanner over breakup, shouts 'kyu kiya aisa mere saath' (WATCH) snt

    Mumbai SHOCKER: Boyfriend kills woman with spanner over breakup, shouts 'kyu kiya aisa mere saath' (WATCH)

    Nagpur tragedy: Two killed, fifteen injured as drunk driver plows into sleeping family on footpath AJR

    Nagpur tragedy: Two killed, fifteen injured as drunk driver plows into sleeping family on footpath

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon