Following the Pahalgam terror attack, DGCA has advised airlines to increase flights from Srinagar, control fare surges, and waive cancellation fees to assist stranded tourists returning home during the crisis.

New Delhi: In response to the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead and triggered panic among tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has issued an urgent advisory to all airlines to enhance flight operations from Srinagar and support affected passengers.

The advisory, released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), directs airlines to immediately increase flight frequency from Srinagar to major cities across India to address the sudden spike in demand from tourists attempting to return home.

“In the aftermath of the incident in Pahalgam, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes,” the advisory states. “Airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights and ensure uninterrupted connectivity.”

The government has also called on airlines to adopt a more compassionate approach by waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and providing full assistance to passengers affected by the crisis.

The directive aims to facilitate the smooth evacuation of stranded tourists while preventing commercial exploitation during this sensitive time. The DGCA has sent copies of the advisory to all major airline operators and relevant officials in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

To manage the exodus, major airlines like Air India and IndiGo have already stepped in. Both carriers announced additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on April 23 to accommodate the rush. These efforts are intended to support those trying to leave the region amid growing safety concerns.

In response to the crisis, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, contacted Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu to request special arrangements for the transportation of the deceased to Mumbai. The Civil Aviation Ministry has confirmed its full support in facilitating this.

Air India, in a statement on X, announced the addition of two extra flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai. Similarly, IndiGo revealed plans to operate two additional flights on these routes. These steps are being taken to address the sudden surge in demand as tourists, overwhelmed by fear and uncertainty, rush to leave the region.

The central government has issued warnings to airlines to avoid inflating ticket prices during the crisis, emphasizing the importance of compassion and support in these difficult times. Authorities are actively monitoring the situation to ensure airlines maintain fair pricing and offer the necessary assistance to affected passengers.