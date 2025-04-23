A Karnataka tourist stranded in Kashmir shares his frustration as airfares surge following the Pahalgam attack. Urging government action, they highlight the financial burden of inflated flight prices during the crisis.

Bengaluru: In the aftermath of the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of several tourists, fear and uncertainty have gripped travellers in Kashmir. As many urgently seek to return home, they are now faced with a new challenge as airline ticket prices have surged unexpectedly.

Nandish, a tourist from Hiriyur in Chitradurga currently in Srinagar, shared their experience on social media, highlighting the financial distress caused by skyrocketing airfares.

“Today is April 22, 2025. By now, everyone is aware of the tragic incident in Pahalgam, where tourists were killed in a terrorist attack. Our families back home are anxious and are urging us to return after seeing the news. But when I checked flight prices to return to Bengaluru, I found that fares have doubled. I had booked a round-trip ticket from Bangalore to Srinagar a month ago for ₹30,000. Now, just a one-way ticket from Srinagar to Bengaluru for April 23 is costing between ₹31,000 and ₹32,000. Even the cheapest flight is listed at ₹28,888, but after all the taxes and charges, it comes to ₹32,000. In this kind of critical situation, airlines should be understanding and offer better rates. They should not be taking advantage of people who are stuck here. I sincerely request the government to take strict action against such pricing practices.”

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, which has severely shaken public confidence in the safety of the region, families of tourists are pleading for their immediate return. However, the increased airfares have turned an already tense situation into a financial burden for many.

Travellers and their families are now appealing to the government to intervene and regulate airfares during emergencies. “This is an emergency. Airlines should be helping people get home safely, not profiting from their distress,” the tourist added.

In response to public concerns and the plight of stranded tourists following the Pahalgam incident, Air India has announced additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai to help manage the surge in outbound travel demand. The airline is also offering full refunds for cancellations, providing much-needed relief and flexibility to affected passengers. This move has been widely appreciated as a responsible gesture during a time of crisis, with many now urging other airlines to follow suit and calling for continued government oversight to prevent exploitative pricing during emergencies.