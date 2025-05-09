Air warnings and blackouts were enforced in Ambala and Chandigarh after alerts from Air Force stations over possible attacks. Meanwhile, the Indian Army repelled major Pakistani drone and missile strikes along the western border and LoC.

Ambala : Authorities in Ambala district issued an air warning on Friday morning following an alert received from the local Air Force station.

According to an official alert issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ambala said, sirens have been sounded across the city to warn residents. People have been advised to remain indoors and refrain from stepping onto balconies or terraces.

In an additional measure, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered a complete blackout in the district, with all lights to remain switched off between 8 PM and 6 AM.

Meanwhile, the Air, sirens were sounded across Chandigarh as part of a precautionary measure after the city received an alert from the local Air Force station about a possible attack, said the official.

According to Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner, "An air warning has been received from Air Force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies."

Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during the large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI.

The Indian Armed Forces also successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts of a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8 and an Air Defence system at Lahore was neutralised.

The Pakistani attack followed India's "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, wherein Indian forces conducted missile strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India said that these strikes targeted terrorist infrastructure linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, in retaliation for an April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.