    Air India, Vistara, Air India Express make in-flight announcements in heartfelt remembrance of Ratan Tata

    In a heartfelt tribute to Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata, Air India, Air India Express, and Vistara are making inflight announcements today, honoring the visionary leader who held aviation close to his heart.

    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    Ratan Naval Tata, one of India’s most iconic industrialists and philanthropists, passed away late on Wednesday night at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital. In a heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, also Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Air India, Air India Express, and Vistara are making inflight announcements today, honoring the visionary leader who held aviation close to his heart. 

    On Thursday, officials confirmed that the Tata Group airlines would commemorate Tata’s legacy with special announcements aboard their flights throughout the day, underscoring the immense influence he wielded in shaping India’s aviation landscape.

    This poignant remembrance coincides with the ongoing consolidation of Tata’s airline ventures, a project he passionately led. The integration of Air India Express with AIX Connect was completed on October 1, and the much-anticipated merger of Vistara with Air India is set for November 12. Vistara is a joint endeavor between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, a partnership that reflects Tata’s foresight in global aviation collaborations.

    Also read: Remembering Ratan Tata: Revisiting the visionary industrialist's life, milestones, awards & more | A timeline

    Air India’s CEO and MD, Campbell Wilson, expressed gratitude for Tata’s profound contribution to the industry, remarking, “Air Indians especially acknowledge and are grateful for Tata's immense contribution to Indian aviation and to the Tata airlines."

    Aloke Singh, MD of Air India Express, echoed these sentiments, saying, “Tata's passion and immense contribution to aviation and his guidance in shaping the group and organisation makes the loss deeper. His legacy lives on and continues to inspire us in our journey ahead."

    Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan further emphasized Tata’s influence, stating, "Tata has been and will continue to be, an inspiration to all of us in the Tata Group and across the nation. The aviation vertical was especially close to his heart."

    In a symbolic gesture of respect, Air India Express has changed its website and social media platforms to a solemn theme featuring white lilies against a dark background, reflecting the somber mood within the Tata Group.

    The tributes extended beyond Tata Group airlines, with IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air also paying homage to the industrial titan. IndiGo’s CEO, Pieter Elbers, shared his thoughts, “His invaluable contribution, source of inspiration, and legacy, in so many areas to the nation, will live on. At IndiGo, we are grateful for his visionary leadership and contribution to Indian aviation, and deeply saddened by the loss."

    Akasa Air acknowledged Tata's enduring impact, writing on X that "Tata's legacy is one of unparalleled excellence, innovation, and compassion."

    SpiceJet, in its own tribute, lauded Tata as a "visionary leader and pioneering entrepreneur who dedicated his life to building modern India through innovation and social responsibility."

    Also read: 'Visionary leader': From PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi, leaders pay emotional tributes to Ratan Tata's legacy

    Singapore Airlines, long-time partners with Tata, expressed deep condolences, describing him as a "visionary global business leader, as well as a cherished partner and dear friend." Goh Choon Phong, CEO of Singapore Airlines, highlighted Tata's role in founding Vistara, saying, "He played a pivotal role in setting up our Vistara joint venture over a decade ago, laying the foundation for a strong and enduring relationship between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Vistara quickly established itself as India's most-loved full-service airline."

    A passionate aviator himself, Ratan Tata was instrumental in Tata Group’s acquisition of Air India from the Indian government in January 2022, a move that marked his enduring connection to the skies.

    Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu praised Tata’s leadership in a social media post, stating, "Tata's visionary leadership not only transformed India’s industry but also played a pivotal role in shaping the country's aviation sector."

    As a further mark of respect, Airbus, the European aircraft manufacturer, canceled the inauguration of its new India and South Asia headquarters and training center, scheduled for Thursday, honoring Tata’s legacy by pausing celebrations during this period of mourning.

    Ratan Tata’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to soar, inspiring future generations in aviation and beyond.

