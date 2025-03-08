Air India rejects denying wheelchair to elderly passenger who landed in ICU: 'Late request, peak demand'

Read Full Article

An 82-year-old woman landed in the intensive care unit (ICU) after a fall at Delhi airport - an incident her family claims was caused by the absence of a pre-booked wheelchair from Air India. She is currently being monitored for potential brain bleeds, while her family demands accountability for what they call an appalling failure in passenger care.

The elderly woman, the widow of a highly decorated Lieutenant General, had reportedly secured a wheelchair in advance. However, according to her family, she was left stranded for nearly an hour, with no assistance forthcoming. Left with no choice, she attempted to walk with the support of a relative, only to collapse near an airline counter.

Her granddaughter, Paraul Kanwar, recounted the distressing ordeal on social media, alleging that no immediate medical aid was provided. Despite sustaining head injuries and a bleeding lip, the woman was eventually placed in a wheelchair and permitted to board the flight to Bangalore. She has now been in the ICU for two days.

Taking to social media platform X, Kanwar expressed her fury, stating, “You treated my grandmother so poorly, and with such little regard. You should be ashamed.”

According to Kanwar, the family had planned for the elderly woman’s needs, booking a wheelchair well in advance for her March 4 flight from Delhi to Bangalore. However, upon arrival at the airport, the pre-arranged wheelchair was nowhere to be found. Despite desperate pleas to Air India staff, the airport help desk, and even personnel from other airlines, assistance remained elusive.

“With no other option, this old lady slowly made her way across three parking lanes at T3 New Delhi, on foot with assistance from a family member. She managed to enter the airport on foot, still no wheelchair or assistance was provided. Ultimately, her legs gave way, and she fell - she fell in front of the Air India premium economy counter. Not one person stepped in to help,” Kanwar wrote.

Even after the fall, the family claims that no immediate medical help was offered. Instead, they were left to arrange medical assistance themselves. A wheelchair was finally provided after the incident, and the injured woman was boarded onto the flight. The crew arranged for ice packs and medical support upon landing in Bangalore, where she received two stitches.

“Today, I sit here typing this from the ICU. She has been here two days under observation for potential brain bleeds. My mother and father watch as doctors pump her with medication, and her left side loses strength. From where we stand, it’s a long road ahead of pain and recovery which she did not deserve,” Kanwar lamented.

The family has filed complaints with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India, seeking action against the airline.

Air India responds, denies negligence

Amid mounting backlash, Air India issued a statement refuting claims of negligence. The airline maintained that the passenger arrived at the airport much later than the recommended two-hour pre-departure window.

“Family members/relatives accompanying the passenger had reported at the PRM (Person with Reduced Mobility) desk less than 90 minutes before the scheduled departure to request a wheelchair. Due to an unprecedented peak demand at that hour, a wheelchair could not be made available within the 15 minutes that the passenger’s relatives spent waiting for it. The claims of the passenger having waited for an hour for the wheelchair are baseless,” an Air India spokesperson stated, according to TOI report.

The airline insisted that the passenger opted to walk with her family, during which she suffered a fall. It further claimed that airport authorities and a duty doctor immediately administered first aid, but that the family declined additional medical attention and chose to continue their journey.

“At no point was the wheelchair or any assistance denied to the passenger. Air India’s staff cooperated with the guests through their journey. We have reached out to the guest’s family and pray for her well-being,” the statement read.

