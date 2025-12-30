An Air India Express pilot, Captain Virender Sejwal, was arrested and bailed for allegedly assaulting passenger Ankit Dewan at Delhi's IGI Airport. Delhi Police are investigating the incident, which occurred during a security check.

Pilot Arrested, Investigation Underway

The Air India Express pilot, accused of assaulting passenger Ankit Dewan at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, was arrested and subsequently released on bail as he was held under a bailable offence, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

During the probe, after registering the case, the police collected relevant CCTV footage and recorded the statements. The accused was also called for questioning.

The pilot, Captain Virender Sejwal, joined the investigation and was questioned on Monday, Delhi Police said in a statement. "Captain Virender Sejwal has joined the investigation. If the IO (Investigating Officer) is not satisfied with his reply, he can be arrested in the assault case. Investigation is being carried out in the matter based on merits and available evidence," Delhi Police said.

Passenger Recounts Ordeal

Earlier, Ankit Dewan, who alleged that he was assaulted by an Air India Express pilot at Terminal-1 of Delhi's IGI airport, said the incident occurred during security checks while he was travelling with his family.

Speaking to ANI, Dewan explained the chronology of the incident, saying, "We were travelling with our four-month-old baby in a stroller, and CISF personnel directed us towards a particular security check area. I later realised this is an old-style machine, and old-style machines have been while other-style machines have been upgraded. So this machine that could handle big luggage like a guitar and strollers, and this has also been used by the staff."

Dewan said the security area already had a long queue, including staff members, and more people continued to join. "I was standing in the passengers' queue. A group of people with guitars were also ahead. I had a lot of luggage, so I asked my wife to take the baby through the ladies' gate while I managed four trays, three bags, and a stroller," he said.

Dewan also raised questions to the airport operator DIAL, the aviation regulator DGCA, and the airlines, seeking clarity on the incident involving the off-duty Air India Express pilot. (ANI)