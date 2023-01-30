Air India 'peegate' case: Delhi court reserves order on Shankar Mishra's bail plea

Shankar Mishra was arrested on the night of January 6 and was produced before Delhi Patiala House court on January 7. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody which was later extended on January 21.

Delhi Police on Monday (January 30) opposed the bail plea of Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a co-passenger in an Air India flight, stating that the incident has defamed India on the international stage.

Additional sessions judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla heard all the parties in the matter and reserved its verdict on the bail application moved by Mishra.

Hearing the submissions of the Delhi police in the matter, the Delhi court noted what Mishra allegedly did was although disgusting, must be dealt with in accordance with law.

"The act may be disgusting but let us not go into that, we have to keep it different from the gravity of the offence and see how the law deals with it," the court observed.

The police further pointed out that the accused was initially resisting arrest as he had switched off his mobile phones and had given the address of his office.

While hearing the submissions, the court further remarked that the statements of the complainant and witnesses are contradictory, and the witnesses are not deposing in favor of the Delhi police.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Mishra, submitted before the court that, all the offences that Mishra is being charged for are bailable offences except for one.

The advocate further pointed out that Mishra was earlier denied bail on the grounds that the investigation is at a nascent stage and some witnesses are yet to be examined but now the witnesses have been examined and their statements recorded.

Mishra was arrested on the night of January 6 and was produced before Delhi Patiala House court on January 7. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody which was later extended on January 21.