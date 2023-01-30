Indians targetted abroad: Kerala man stabbed in Poland; Khalistanis attack Tiranga Yatra in Australia

On Sunday, Khalistan supporters attacked the Tiranga Yatra in Australia. Five people were injured in this. In a tweet, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the activities of anti-social elements should be dealt with strictly.

Suraj, a 23-year-old man from Kerala's Thrissur who was working in Poland was on Sunday stabbed to death by a Georgian citizen over a quarrel. Four other Malayalees who intervened in the scuffle were also stabbed and injured by the accused.

The victim was reportedly working as a supervisor in a private firm in Poland for the last five months. According to Suraj's relatives, the Indian Embassy in Warsaw has confirmed Suraj's death.

A few days before the Suraj murder, a 30-year-old man from Palakkad was stabbed to death at his residence in Poland. The man, identified as Ibrahim Shareef, was a native of Puthussery, Palakkad.

Ibrahim, was reportedly living with the Poland native for the last 10 months. He went to Poland in search of a job. Ibrahim was not reachable on phone since January 24, as stated by his family.

On January 25, his family informed the Indian Embassy in Poland after they could not reach him over phone for more than a day.

Ibrahim's friends in Poland, having learned that he was missing, went to the house where he lived. But the owner of the house did not let them inside. Ibrahim's body was found in the house during a search after the Malayali Association informed the police. The police have arrested the owner on the charge of killing Ibrahim.

"I strongly condemn the pro-Khalistani anti-India activities in Australia. The anti-social elements who are trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the country with these activities should be dealt with strictly and the culprits should be brought to book," the BJP leader said.