An Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai was diverted to an isolation bay on Wednesday morning following a security threat. Authorities have commenced standard operating procedures to assess the situation and ensure safety protocols are followed.

Security Alert at Kolkata Airport

An Air India flight scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Mumbai was moved to the isolation bay at Kolkata airport on Wednesday morning following a threat alert shortly before its scheduled take-off.

Response and Safety Procedures

Security agencies immediately reached the spot and initiated checks in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs). According to sources, the aircraft had received a threat, prompting authorities to shift it to the isolation bay as a precautionary measure. The situation is being assessed, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

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