    Air India flight from Kozhikode forced to return from Dubai without disembarking 180 passengers on board

    Due to heavy rains and flooding, numerous flights in the UAE have been affected, with 1,244 cancellations and 41 diversions reported in two days. Air India flight from Kozhikode's Karipur airport returned with 180 passengers onboard.
     

    Air India flight from Karipur airport in Kozhikode forced to return from Dubai without disembarking 180 passengers on board anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Passengers aboard the Air India flight bound for Dubai from Kozhikode on Thursday (April 18) are in uncertainty due to rainfall in the UAE. Departing at 8 pm, the flight failed to land in Dubai as scheduled and was forced to return to Karipur.

    The flight landed at Muscat airport last night before reaching Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday morning. With approximately 180 passengers on board, Air India has committed to arranging transportation to Ras Al Khaimah for the affected passengers. Additionally, Air India officials have assured passengers of the option for a refund.

    Dubai airport authorities reported that due to heavy rains, 1,244 flights were canceled, and 41 were diverted over two days. The runway flooding prompted these actions, according to a spokesperson cited by Khaleej Times.

    The UAE experienced its most substantial rainfall in 75 years, resulting in extensive flooding and damage. Efforts are underway to clear waterlogged roads, with reports of numerous cars submerged across the country and many shops affected by flooding. However, some Dubai Metro stations have resumed normal operations amidst the recovery efforts.

    Oman also witnessed heavy rains and flooding that killed at least 20 people.

    By the end of Tuesday, Dubai, housing over three million residents, experienced over 142mm (5.59 inches) of rainfall. Remarkably, Dubai International Airport received nearly 127mm (5 inches) of rain, a stark contrast to the usual annual average of about 76mm (3 inches).
     

