Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to head Bangladesh interim Govt, endorses free elections for 'lasting peace'

    Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has announced his readiness to lead an interim government in Bangladesh following mass protests that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.

    Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to head Bangladesh interim Govt, endorses free elections for 'lasting peace' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 8:35 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 8:35 AM IST

    Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has announced his readiness to lead an interim government in Bangladesh following mass protests that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.

    Yunus, who earned global acclaim as the "banker to the poorest of the poor," made the announcement in a written statement to AFP on Tuesday.

    "I am honoured by the trust of the protesters who wish for me to lead the interim government," Yunus stated. "If action is needed in Bangladesh, for my country and for the courage of my people, then I will take it."

    He emphasized the importance of free elections, describing the interim government as merely the beginning of the path toward lasting peace.

    "Lasting peace will only come with free elections. Without elections, there will be no change," he said.

    The call for Yunus to lead a caretaker government came as student leaders and various opposition groups rallied behind the Nobel laureate. On Monday, the situation escalated when the military seized control, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape.

    The military intervention followed weeks of escalating demonstrations against Hasina, who had ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and was accused of election rigging in January.

    The unrest started last month with protests against civil service job quotas and expanded into broader demands for Hasina to resign. Despite the government's attempts to suppress the unrest, the movement gained momentum, culminating in Hasina's departure from the country. 

    In his statement, Yunus praised the youth of Bangladesh, who have been at the forefront of the demonstrations. "Youth have voiced their need for change in our country," he said. "The prime minister heard them by leaving the country. This was a very important first step taken yesterday. The courage of this youth is boundless. They have made Bangladesh proud and shown the world our nation's determination against injustice."

    While Yunus has previously expressed a desire to remain "out of politics," he acknowledged in an interview with French daily Le Figaro that he could assume a governmental role if circumstances necessitated it. The economist and social entrepreneur is best known for founding Grameen Bank and pioneering microcredit and microfinance, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh unrest Musician Rahul Ananda house set on fire sparks outrage as over 3000 musical instruments burnt to ashes snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Musician Rahul Ananda's house set on fire, sparks outrage as 3k instruments burnt to ashes

    US Election 2024: Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate

    US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris names Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate

    Bangladesh unrest US revokes Sheikh Hasina visa after ouster as former PM seeks asylum gcw

    Bangladesh unrest: US revokes Sheikh Hasina’s visa after ouster as former PM seeks asylum - Report

    Bangladesh unrest: Ex-Foreign Minister Mohammed Hasan Mahmud arrested at Dhaka airport was trying to flee gcw

    Bangladesh unrest: Ex-Foreign Minister Mohammed Hasan Mahmud arrested at Dhaka airport

    Hezbollah drone attack in northern Israel: Dramatic videos capture plumes of smoke, injured Israelis (WATCH) snt

    Hezbollah drone attack in northern Israel: Dramatic videos capture plumes of smoke, injured Israelis (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: Wishes, greetings to share with loved ones ATG

    Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: Wishes, greetings to share with loved ones

    Bangladesh unrest Musician Rahul Ananda house set on fire sparks outrage as over 3000 musical instruments burnt to ashes snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Musician Rahul Ananda's house set on fire, sparks outrage as 3k instruments burnt to ashes

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 7: Price of 10 gm FALLS ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 7: Price of 10 gm FALLS

    Numerology Prediction for August 7, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 7, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 7, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 7, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon