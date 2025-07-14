According to the DGCA circular dated July 14, the fuel control switch locking feature on nearly all major Boeing aircraft currently in commercial operation have to be inspected.

New Delhi: In a sweeping directive, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered all airlines operating Boeing aircraft models to urgently inspect the critical locking mechanism of fuel control switches by July 21, 2025. Major aviation companies across the world have instructed similar inspection after the preliminary probe into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad hinted at a possible engine fuel cutoff as the reason for the tragedy.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report into the crash stated a warning was issued in 2018 the fuel switch lock might not work right on some planes. This problem was found in 737s and could also affect 787s because they use a similar design.

According to the DGCA circular dated July 14, the fuel control switch locking feature on nearly all major Boeing aircraft currently in commercial operation have to be inspected. This includes Boeing 717, 737 (all major variants such as 737-700, 737-800, 737 MAX 8 and 9), 747 (including 747-400 and 747-8), 757, 767, and 787 series, as well as the MD-11, MD-11F, and MD-90-30 models.

"It has come to the notice of DGCA, that several operators, internationally as well as domestic, have initiated inspection on their aircraft fleet as per the SAIB NM-18-33 dated 17th December 2018. In the view of above all airline operators of the affected aircraft are hereby advised to complete the inspection required under SAIB Number: NM-18-33, dated 17th December 2018, no later than 21st July 2025. Inspection plan and report after accomplishment of inspection shall be submitted to this office under intimation to concerned Regional Office," the statement reads.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu spoke in favour of the pilots on Saturday, July 12. Speaking to reporters , he said that no conclusions should be drawn from the preliminary report and wait for the final report. “India has some of the best pilots and crew in the world,” he said, adding that their welfare remains a priority for the government. He called for patience until the final investigation report is released, noting that the pilots and crew form the backbone of the civil aviation sector. Ram Mohan Naidu also said that it was premature to