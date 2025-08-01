Braving the inclement weather conditions and inhospitable terrain, the Indian Air Force on Thursday night airlifted a civilian with a critical head injury from Leh to Chandigarh for better medical attention.

New Delhi: Braving the inclement weather conditions and inhospitable terrain, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday night airlifted a civilian with a critical head injury from Leh to Chandigarh for better medical attention. The patient has been identified as Sonam Tsewang, who is a local of Leh. IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Jaideep Singh said that the patient was shifted to Chandimandir Command Hospital in a swift overnight mission.

“The mission was undertaken at night, and in inclement weather conditions, enabling urgent life-saving medical care.” The IAF deployed transport aircraft C-130J Hercules to carry out the mission, the force said it showcases its ability to operate in challenging terrain and weather conditions. “The IAF remains one of the only lifelines for our citizens from Ladakh and its surrounding remote areas."

‘Operation Sadbhavna’

In the past too, the IAF had carried out the herculean tasks, as part of its ‘Operation Sadbhavna’. In March this year, the IAF, using Russian-origin transport aircraft AN-32 to airlift critical casualties from Leh to Chandigarh. In August 2024, two critically ill patients were evacuated from the same city with Indian Air Force aircraft landing in the darkness facilitated by night vision goggles.

The IAF had then posted on X: “Swiftly responding to a time-critical medical evacuation request, an Indian Air Force aircraft safely evacuated two critical patients from Leh tonight. Pilots were equipped with Night Vision Goggles aiding the landing in the dark hours of the night.”

In March and April 2024, the Indian Air Force had evacuated two critically ill patients, one of them experiencing cardiac issues, from Leh to Chandigarh in an AN-32 aircraft.

The transport aircraft had to be used amid closure of roads due to snow and weather.