    Himachal Pradesh floods, landslides: IAF carries out rescue operations; airlifts stranded people - WATCH

    Landslides and floods ravage Himachal Pradesh, causing casualties, evacuations, and infrastructure damage. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is carrying out rescue operations and videos of it have gone viral on social media.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    This week, Himachal Pradesh, known for its picturesque mountains and tourism allure, has been grappling with a grim situation as over 60 people have lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods. The region has been pummeled by heavy rainfall since the previous week, causing widespread devastation.

    In various areas like Summer Hill, Krishna Nagar, and Phagli in the state capital Shimla, numerous lives have been claimed by landslides since Sunday. Particularly, Summer Hill has been severely affected, with 13 bodies being retrieved from the debris, while Phagli and Krishna Nagar saw five and two casualties respectively. Tragically, a temple collapse has left several individuals feared buried under the rubble.

    In the heart of Shimla, Krishna Nagar bore the brunt of a landslide that wiped out around eight houses, leading to the loss of two lives. This calamity prompted the evacuation of several other homes.

    Solan district witnessed a cloudburst incident on Monday, resulting in the unfortunate demise of seven individuals.

    WATCH: IAF carries out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh

    Efforts to mitigate the catastrophe have led to the successful rescue of over 800 people from low-lying areas. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh shared a video of citizens being airlifted to safety via helicopter, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. Singh reported a death toll of 60 over the last three days, underlining the urgency of the matter. Structural concerns and drainage issues were discussed in a convened meeting, highlighting the extent of damage caused by the relentless rain. Despite the daunting task ahead, Singh assured that restoration endeavors would be undertaken with utmost urgency.

    With a focus on safety, all educational institutions in the state will remain closed until August 19 due to the inclement weather. Himachal Pradesh University has also suspended its teaching activities during this period.

    The aftermath of the disaster has left nearly 800 roads obstructed by landslides, contributing to substantial losses amounting to thousands of crores during this monsoon season.

    Both Himachal Pradesh and neighboring Uttarakhand, which has also experienced numerous casualties this monsoon season, are bracing for more rain according to weather forecasts.

    Amidst the crisis, the state Congress, currently in power, has reached out to the central government for assistance. They've appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Himachal Pradesh a disaster-hit state, recognizing the dire need for support in these testing times.

